At the BT Mindrush &amp; India’s Best CEOs, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD &amp; CEO, NSE confirmed that the long-awaited NSE IPO remains on track. He said the exchange has already appointed 20 bankers and 7 legal advisors, indicating active progress on the listing process. While Chauhan avoided committing to a fixed deadline, he noted that a 2026 listing timeline appears feasible. He emphasized that regulatory and procedural factors remain outside direct control, making exact timelines difficult to guarantee. The update comes amid strong investor interest in one of India’s most anticipated IPOs, with market participants closely tracking developments around the potential listing of the National Stock Exchange.