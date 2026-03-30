BT MindRush 2026 | Amid ongoing global uncertainty, startups and retail investors are being advised to stay resilient and prepared for challenges. Speaking at an industry discussion, an expert noted that uncertainty is a constant in entrepreneurship, regardless of external events like geopolitical tensions. Founders were cautioned against overanalyzing short-term developments and instead urged to focus on long-term adaptability. The key message: anticipate setbacks and build strategies to handle them. At the same time, crises can also create new opportunities for innovation and growth. The ability to identify and act on these opportunities can determine long-term success. For startups navigating volatile conditions, resilience, flexibility, and a balanced outlook remain critical to sustaining and scaling their businesses.