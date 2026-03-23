Business Today presents the 12th edition of the Mindrush and Best CEO Awards, recognizing excellence in corporate leadership across India. During the ceremony, an award recipient acknowledged the honour on behalf of thousands of employees who contributed to making Airtel a remarkable success story. The speaker emphasized receiving the recognition with great responsibility, highlighting the collective effort behind the telecom giant&#039;s achievements. The Business Today Mindrush and Best CEO Awards continue to celebrate outstanding business leaders and their organisations&#039; contributions to India&#039;s corporate landscape. This annual event brings together top executives, industry leaders, and business minds to honour exceptional performance and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem.