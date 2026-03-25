Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted the growing global attention towards India, expressing confidence that Indian corporations will meet these heightened expectations. He emphasised that India Inc. is not only ready to fulfil international expectations but also to chart a bold new course on the global stage. His remarks reflected optimism about India’s economic trajectory and the role of its corporate sector in shaping the country’s future influence in the global economy, noting that Indian businesses are prepared to take on leadership roles and set new standards in the global marketplace.