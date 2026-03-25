SEBI chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey discussed India&#039;s capital market taxation regime, describing it as reasonable and something stakeholders must accept. He stated, &#039;We have to live with what the taxation is and which I think is a reasonable one on the capital market side and move with it.&#039; Pandey highlighted India&#039;s strong market performance, noting that MSCI US dollar returns over the last five years have exceeded 10 to 11 percent in US dollar terms. The remarks suggest optimism about India&#039;s market fundamentals despite the taxation framework, emphasising that investors have sufficient reasons to remain engaged with Indian equities given the robust returns demonstrated over the medium term.