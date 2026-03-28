At the BT Mindrush &amp; India’s Best CEOs, Kirit Parikh highlighted policy uncertainty as a key reason why global energy giants have stayed away from India. He pointed to retrospective tax changes and inconsistent energy policies that have weakened investor confidence. According to Parikh, foreign explorers are wary of entering a market where returns can be impacted by sudden policy shifts. While recent reforms may improve sentiment, he stressed that attracting large-scale investment will take time. He also underlined that boosting domestic exploration is not a short-term fix, urging India to focus on reducing fuel consumption and accelerating the transition to alternative energy sources amid the ongoing global energy crisis.