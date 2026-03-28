At the BT Mindrush &amp; India’s Best CEOs, Kirit Parikh believes the current oil disruption may be temporary, lasting 3–5 months, but warns that damage to energy infrastructure could have longer-term effects. He stressed that India must act quickly to reduce dependence on diesel and petrol. One key solution he proposed is shifting freight transport from roads to railways through expanded “trucks-on-train” systems. Parikh also called for more predictable rail schedules to improve logistics efficiency. However, he noted that this would require major reforms, including reducing cross-subsidies in rail freight and rationalising passenger fares. The focus, he said, must be on cutting fuel consumption to manage economic risks during the ongoing energy crisis.