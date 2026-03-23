A minister has been selected for a business award, acknowledging the government&#039;s support for economic interests abroad. The minister notes that it is uncommon for a minister to receive such recognition, but views the honour as a reflection of the government&#039;s commitment to supporting business and economic interests internationally. The award highlights the role of government policy in fostering economic opportunities beyond national borders. Separately, the importance of innovation during times of crisis is emphasized, with true innovators viewing crises as opportunities to challenge established norms, experiment with new approaches, and discover value in situations where others perceive only chaos and uncertainty.