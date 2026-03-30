In a powerful address, Swami Gaur Gopal Das highlighted how panic and impulsive reactions are natural human responses, especially during crises. Drawing parallels with events like COVID-19 and the global financial crisis, he explained that reacting emotionally only adds to stress without solving problems. Emphasising the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, he described “stillness” as India’s true advantage. According to him, stillness enables better reflection, clearer prioritisation, and more effective decision-making. His key message: in times of uncertainty, leaders must shift from reaction to response. Staying calm and composed not only protects mental well-being but also helps navigate challenges more effectively in both business and life.