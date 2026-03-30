In a powerful insight on leadership and decision-making, Swami Gaur Gopal Das emphasised that spirituality is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s corporate world. He clarified the distinction between faith-based spirituality, which is personal, and objective spirituality, which focuses on mindfulness, clarity, and perspective. Highlighting global corporate practices, he cited how companies like Salesforce have introduced mindfulness zones to help employees stay focused and balanced. According to him, qualities like stillness and clarity are essential for effective decision-making in high-pressure environments. His message: leaders who embrace mindfulness and inner balance are better equipped to navigate complexity and drive success.