In an interview, CEO and MD of NSE India Ashish Chauhan highlighted the role of stock markets in India’s technological growth, describing them as “a primordial reason for bringing information technology into India.” During the discussion, motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das underscored the importance of individual ambition and freedom of thought, remarking that if someone chooses to work tirelessly to achieve a goal, others have no reason to stop them. The exchange reflected broader ideas around economic freedom, technological progress, and individual agency.