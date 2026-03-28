A Leader’s Journey | Arundhati Bhattacharya On SBI Transformation & Digital India

In ‘A Leader’s Journey,’ Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce South Asia, reflects on her remarkable leadership journey—from transforming State Bank of India to driving digital innovation in her current role. Moderated by Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV, this session offers a candid look at the challenges and milestones that shaped one of India’s most respected business leaders. Arundhati Bhattacharya shares insights into the digital transformation of State Bank of India, including key initiatives that modernised the institution and improved customer experience. She also discusses the complexities of leading large-scale organisational change, including the merger of SBI with its associate banks. The conversation extends to her current role at Salesforce, where digital transformation and customer-centric innovation are at the core. She highlights why India is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey and how both enterprises and startups are leveraging this opportunity. This session is a masterclass in leadership, resilience, and navigating change in a dynamic business environment.