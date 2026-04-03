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Arundhati Bhattacharya Says This Is The New Normal And We Need To Sort Of Get Used To It

Arundhati Bhattacharya Says This Is The New Normal And We Need To Sort Of Get Used To It

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 9:10 AM IST

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce, South Asia and senior business leader who has led the country's largest bank and Salesforce South Asia, received a lifetime achievement award from the India Today Group. Speaking about the recognition, Bhattacharya said it was “great to receive validation” but also noted that such awards make one “wonder whether it's time that you lay down your roles.” On artificial intelligence, Bhattacharya expressed optimism for India, stating that “AI is going to be an advantage” because “there is no way that we are going to get them the quality of service that they need and deserve in the brick-and-mortar way. ”She further highlighted that “India is all about scale and scale is all about technology,” adding that the AI Impact Summit reflected “so much of excitement,” with noticeably less concern around job losses compared to other global forums.

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