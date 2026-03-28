Beyond The Markets Mayhem | Shankar Sharma & Madhusudan Kela On Volatility & Investment Strategy

Global markets are witnessing heightened volatility amid economic and geopolitical shifts, but India continues to demonstrate resilience. In this fireside chat, ‘Beyond the Markets Mayhem,’ market veteran Shankar Sharma, Market Veteran & Founder, GQuant & Madhusudan Kela, Market Veteran & Founder, MK Ventures shares their insights on navigating uncertainty and identifying long-term opportunities. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today TV, and Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV, the conversation dives into the evolving dynamics of global and Indian markets. Shankar Sharma draws on decades of experience to decode market cycles, investor behaviour, and structural trends shaping the future of investing. The session explores how India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals position it favourably compared to other major economies, even in turbulent times. From risk management to spotting emerging sectors, this discussion offers valuable perspectives for investors, business leaders, and anyone looking to understand the next phase of market evolution.