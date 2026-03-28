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BT MindRush 2026: How Ports Are Transforming India’s Trade And Economic Landscape

BT MindRush 2026: How Ports Are Transforming India’s Trade And Economic Landscape

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 28, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 28, 2026, 6:57 PM IST

The Business Today MindRush & India’s Best CEOs Awards hosts a key session titled “Ports of Prosperity,” focusing on India’s maritime growth and trade potential. Capt. Bipin Kumar Dhiman, Nautical Surveyor & DDG (Tech), Government of India, and Ashwin Arvind, Deputy Executive Director, PSA Mumbai, share insights on port infrastructure, logistics efficiency, and India’s global shipping ambitions. Moderated by Krishna Gopalan and Karishma Asoodani, the discussion explores how ports are driving economic growth and strengthening India’s position in global trade.

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