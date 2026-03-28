BT MindRush 2026: Lessons On Mindfulness And Resilience In A Turbulent World

At Business Today MindRush & India’s Best CEOs Awards, the session “The Inner Anchor in Turbulent Times” explores resilience and clarity in uncertain environments. Swami Gaur Gopal Das, Monk, Life Coach & Author, shares powerful insights on managing stress, maintaining balance, and leading with purpose amid chaos. Moderated by Business Today's Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi and Gaurav Sawant, Consulting Editor, India Today Group, the discussion highlights the importance of inner stability for effective decision-making. Blending spirituality with practical wisdom, the session offers valuable takeaways for leaders navigating volatility in both personal and professional spheres.