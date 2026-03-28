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BT MindRush 2026: Top Experts Decode India’s Energy Security Challenges In A Fragmenting World

BT MindRush 2026: Top Experts Decode India’s Energy Security Challenges In A Fragmenting World

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 28, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 28, 2026, 6:38 PM IST

The Business Today MindRush & India’s Best CEOs Awards brings together leading voices to discuss “Energy Security Shock: The Unfinished Journey” in a fragmenting global order. Dr Kirit Parikh, Chairman, Integrated Research & Action for Development & Former Member, Planning Commission, and Dr Samiran Chakraborty, Managing Director & Chief Economist, India – Citibank, share insights on energy disruptions and economic resilience. Moderated by Business Today’s Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, the session explores how geopolitical shifts are reshaping India’s energy security and long-term growth strategy.

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