Business Today Best CEOs Awards 2026: India’s Top Corporate Leaders Take Centre Stage

In the financial heartbeat of Mumbai, India’s top business leaders gathered for the 14th edition of the Business Today Best CEOs Awards, the highlight of the flagship BT Mindrush event. More than just an awards ceremony, the evening celebrated the architects of a “Viksit Bharat” navigating a world shaped by geopolitical shifts and economic uncertainty. Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group set the tone with a powerful address, emphasizing speed and adaptability as the new pillars of success. Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Chairman, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company; Vice Chairman, Tube Investments of India; Chairman, CG Power and Industrial Solutions was named Business Icon of the Year, joining an elite league of industry stalwarts. The awards honoured leaders across sectors, including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Ashishkumar Chauhan, and Anish Shah. From infrastructure to technology, these leaders exemplify resilience, innovation, and vision, setting a gold standard for India’s corporate future.