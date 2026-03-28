Capital Markets At The Crossroads | NSE’s Ashish Chauhan On India’s Market Future

India’s capital markets are at a transformative juncture, driven by rising retail participation, global investor interest, and rapid technological innovation. In ‘Capital Markets at the Crossroads,’ Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Stock Exchange, shares his vision for the future of India’s financial ecosystem. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today, and Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV, the session explores how India can build deeper, more resilient, and globally competitive capital markets. Ashish Chauhan discusses the evolution of market infrastructure, the impact of fintech innovations, and the importance of broadening investor participation. The conversation also addresses how India can position itself as a global capital markets hub amid increasing volatility in the global economy. With markets playing a pivotal role in economic growth, this session provides valuable insights into the next phase of India’s financial transformation.