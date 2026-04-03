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'Every Year We See Something New Coming' In Changing World

'Every Year We See Something New Coming' In Changing World

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Madhavkrishna Singhania, Jt. MD & CEO, JK Cement, while receiving recognition from Business Today and the India Today Group, credited his team for the company’s success, saying, “Without them this wouldn’t have happened… this recognition is something we all deserve together.” Reflecting on today’s business environment, he noted that uncertainty has become a constant since COVID. He highlighted three priorities for leaders: sustaining growth momentum, maintaining a strong and clean balance sheet, and building agile teams capable of navigating ongoing uncertainty.

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