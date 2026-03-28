Fuels Of Growth | India’s Energy Strategy Amid Global Conflict & Supply Risks

As geopolitical tensions reshape global energy dynamics, India’s dependence on imported crude oil has brought energy security into sharp focus. In “Fuels of Growth,’ industry leaders come together to examine how India can navigate this critical phase and build long-term resilience. The session features G Krishnakumar, Former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited; Ashish Kumar, Managing Director, VERBIO India; Atul Mulay, President – Bioenergy, Praj Industries; and Arnab Basu, Chief Industries Officer, PwC India. The discussion is moderated by Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor, Business Today TV, and Karishma Asoodani, Anchor, Business Today TV. With over 85% of India’s crude oil imported and nearly half passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the risks are significant. The panel explores strategies such as diversifying energy sources, expanding bioenergy capabilities, and building larger strategic reserves. This session highlights how India can use this moment of disruption to accelerate its journey towards energy self-reliance while sustaining economic growth.