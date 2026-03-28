Making A Future-Ready Conglomerate | Anish Shah On Mahindra’s Strategy Shift

As conglomerates navigate an era of rapid disruption and innovation, staying agile while maintaining scale is a critical challenge. In ‘Making A Future-Ready Conglomerate,’ Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, shares how one of India’s most respected business houses is evolving. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, the session explores the strategic decisions that have reshaped the Mahindra Group in recent years. Anish Shah discusses capital allocation, portfolio rationalisation, and the importance of identifying high-growth opportunities while exiting non-core businesses. He also reflects on the lessons learned from past decisions, including navigating complex global markets. The conversation highlights how conglomerates can remain competitive in a fast-changing world by embracing innovation, fostering agility, and maintaining a long-term vision. This session provides valuable insights into building resilient, future-ready enterprises that can thrive amid uncertainty.