Navigating The Dire Straits | India Inc On Trade, Inflation & Global Disruptions

As geopolitical tensions disrupt key maritime routes, India faces significant risks across trade, energy, and inflation. In ‘Navigating The Dire Straits,’ a distinguished panel of business leaders examines how India Inc. is responding to this period of global uncertainty. The session features Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Life Insurance; Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton; Amish Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Crisil; Shanti Ekambaram, Former Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India. Moderated by Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV, and Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor, Business Today TV, the discussion delves into the impact of disrupted supply chains on India’s economy and the lessons for building resilience. From managing inflationary pressures to diversifying sourcing strategies and strengthening domestic capabilities, the session highlights how leaders are adapting to a rapidly changing world while continuing to drive growth and innovation.