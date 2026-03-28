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Powering India’s Fertiliser Resilience | Arun Alagappan On Agri Strategy & Growth

Powering India’s Fertiliser Resilience | Arun Alagappan On Agri Strategy & Growth

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 28, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 28, 2026, 7:21 PM IST

India’s agricultural strength depends heavily on a resilient fertiliser ecosystem, and in ‘Powering India’s Fertiliser Resilience,’ Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Coromandel International, shares insights into building long-term sustainability in this critical sector. Moderated by Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV, and Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today, the session explores how strategic investments and backward integration have enabled stability in a challenging industry. Arun Alagappan discusses the evolution of Coromandel International into an integrated agri-solutions provider, highlighting the importance of scale, innovation, and supply chain control. The conversation also delves into the future of agriculture in India and the role of technology in enhancing productivity and efficiency. As India looks to strengthen food security while supporting farmer incomes, this session provides valuable insights into how the fertiliser industry is adapting to changing demands and global pressures.

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