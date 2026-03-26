Promo | PwC Presents Business Today Mindrush 2026 | India Advantage, CEOs, Geopolitics & Growth

In a world shaped by shifting alliances and rising uncertainty, one question stands tall—where does India stand? PwC presents Business Today Mindrush, a premier gathering where the sharpest minds decode the forces shaping India’s future—from energy security and geopolitics to defence, shipping, and resilient supply chains. This is where ideas meet action. Where boardroom insights turn into national strategy. Where India’s advantage is not just discussed—but defined.

Join India’s leading CEOs, policymakers, and industry voices as they explore how the country is building leverage in a world full of fault lines on 28th March, 2026 in Mumbai.