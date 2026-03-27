Sanjeev Krishan Congratulates Award Winners, Praises India Inc Resilience

Sanjeev Kishan, while discussing the jury deliberations for the 2025 awards, stated that diversity was a significant focus—not only on the agenda but also throughout the discussions. He noted that 2025 has been a year of huge disruptions, and as a result, some awards were fiercely discussed and debated in a very open and transparent manner. Kishan expressed hope that the right decisions were ultimately made, whether through consensus or by vote. Reflecting on the resilience of India Inc. in 2025, Sanjeev Kishan congratulated all the winners. His remarks highlighted both the transparent nature of the jury process and the challenges involved in selecting the awardees in a year marked by significant disruption.