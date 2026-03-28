Sea Lanes & Supply Chains | India Navy & Trade Strategy Amid Global Disruptions

As global trade routes face mounting disruptions, maritime security has emerged as a critical pillar of economic stability. The sessions “Sea Lanes & Supply Chains” explores how India is safeguarding its strategic and economic interests in an increasingly uncertain world. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, offers a rare and authoritative perspective on the Indian Navy’s operational priorities and preparedness amid rising geopolitical tensions. The discussion is moderated by Gaurav Sawant, Consulting Editor, India Today Group. With conflicts in West Asia impacting global shipping lanes, crude oil flows, and supply chains, the conversation examines how India is navigating these challenges. It also highlights the role of maritime power in ensuring economic resilience and protecting critical trade routes. From naval strategy to industry collaboration, this session provides key insights into how India is strengthening its position as a reliable and secure economic power in a fragmented global landscape.