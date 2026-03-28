The Corner Office: Leading Through Disruption | CEOs Decode Strategy & Risk

In a world defined by constant disruption—from geopolitical tensions and supply chain shifts to rapid technological change—the role of the CEO is evolving faster than ever. In ‘The Corner Office: Leading Through Disruption,’ top industry leaders share how they are navigating this new reality. The session features Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JK Cement; Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences; Anurag Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Himadri Speciality Chemical; Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, 360 One WAM and Harsh Shah, Director, Shree Naman Group. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today, and Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor, Business Today TV, the discussion explores how CEOs are recalibrating strategies to balance risk and growth. From capital allocation and operational resilience to identifying new opportunities, this session offers a deep dive into leadership playbooks for uncertain times. It highlights how India Inc. is not just adapting but actively shaping the future in a disruptive global environment.