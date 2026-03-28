The Murugappa Value-Creation Story: Legacy, Strategy & Growth In A New Era

In this insightful session at the 14th edition of Business Today MindRush & Best CEOs Awards, Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Vice Chairman of Tube Investments of India, and Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, shares the remarkable evolution of the Murugappa Group’s value-creation journey. In conversation with Business Today's Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, this session dives deep into how a century-old conglomerate continues to reinvent itself in a rapidly changing economic landscape. As a fourth-generation leader, Subbiah reflects on balancing legacy with transformation—drawing from the group’s rich history while navigating modern business challenges. The discussion explores key turning points, including the acquisition and turnaround of distressed assets like CG Power, and how strategic alignment across businesses drives synergy and long-term growth. It also examines how the group identifies emerging opportunities while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. From defining value creation across diverse sectors to adapting decision-making frameworks in uncertain times, this session offers powerful lessons for leaders and entrepreneurs alike. It also highlights how large, diversified business groups can stay resilient amid global fragmentation by focusing on governance, agility, and innovation. A must-watch for anyone interested in legacy businesses evolving into future-ready enterprises.