War Impact On Markets Not Over Yet, Avoid Breaking FDs And Invest Carefully Says Shankar Sharma

Market veteran Shankar Sharma, Founder of GQuant, in an exclusive interaction with Business Today Television on the sidelines of Business Today MindRush & India’s Best CEOs Awards, said the ongoing war-led uncertainty is still unfolding and investors should remain cautious. He advised retail investors not to break FDs and rush into equities, stressing that cash, gold, and conservative allocation are safer in volatile times. Sharma highlighted energy security as the biggest risk for India and expects energy and defence to be key investment themes going forward. He also noted FIIs may stay away in the near term, while oil remains his largest personal investment position to hedge portfolio risks.