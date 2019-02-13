MindRush 2019: Offline and online would complement each other and that's how journey will evolve, says MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow
For online and offline to exist together, the important point is to have the single view of the customers, says Devendra Chawla, MD at Spencers Retail
- 'Thali' is only growing; the size is so big that we can all eat, says Furlenco CEO Ajith Karimpana on competition
- How do you keep on improving customer experience in every way possible is going to be important going ahead, says Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and CEO at MakeMytrip
- Offline and online would complement each other and that's how journey will evolve, says Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and CEO at MakeMytrip
- With the new phase coming in with smartphones, there is a need to transform ourselves, says Peter Betzel, India CEO
- Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder & CEO, Furlenco says online is going to be a competition for retail stores
- John F Kennedy observed leadership and learning are indispensable to each other, said Chengappa
- A leader must not only take action but the public or the people that work for him must be seen doing so, said Chengappa in his Welcome Speech
- Making loads of money for you and your company cannot be the prime motivator for the leadership
- The twists and turns of globalisation and the return of economic nationalism are few of the big trends that have radically changed the way we do business and also our personal lives, said Chengappa
- Leaders are expected to be lions in their own domains, said Chengappa
- Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today Group in his welcome speech said leaders today step back and share credit with their team and promote others. We have gathered here to learn from the best
- This year, MindRush will host speakers such as Mike Walsh, Patu Keswani, Peter Betzel, Rajesh Magow, Devendra Chawla, Kovid Kapoor, Bhaskar Bhat, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Sanjeev Sanyal and Nitin Gadkari
