BT MindRush: Smartphones have become embedded in human anatomy, says Shyam Mardikar

Smartphones have become embedded in human anatomy and it would be tough for the new generations to survive without a digital ecosystem, said Shyam Mardikar, group chief technology officer (CTO) mobility at Reliance Jio. While presenting a case study on wiring revolution at the Business Today MindRush event, he said digital world needs digital consumers and they are the central pillar of the changing telecom game.

"First thing that people see in morning and last thing that they see in night are smartphones. If phones go half a meter away, people get withdrawing symptom," he explained it in a lighter way. Smartphones have become window to the outside world for accumulation of information, entertainment, health, travel and sports, besides consumption, he said. According to him, a billion consumers migrated to the digital world in the last 3-4 years.

"Gen Ys and Gen Zs of the world are digital natives and for them, the life in digital world is not an option or luxury or utility. It is life or the only way they know to operate. Unless telecom players create a digital ecosystem, adding more services, it will be difficult for them to survive" the CTO of India's fastest growing telecom company said.

So everything, which is moving or non-moving, working or non-working, is migrating to the digital world, he said. "Your washing machine is becoming intelligent to tell you that you have a meeting tomorrow and need to wash your clothes. Similarly, your car will tell how to navigate in a crowded city," he explained about how innovations transform the digital infrastructure.

Mardikar said technology has advanced quite fast as one smartphone is 30,000 times or more powerful than the entire machines involved in Apollo Mission, which send the first man on the moon. What has helped in the last 50 years for expanding the technology of becoming capable of doing a billion Apollo Missions, he asked. "The Moore's law talks about the processing power which doubles every 12 months.

Mark Kryder has said the cost and the size of the storage will halve every 13 months. But the basis of the communication industry is the law of George Gilder. It says the bandwidth doubles every 17 months. All these laws say, the computing power, connectivity and storage will grow 1,000 times every 10 years," he said. According to him, 20 crore GB was the data consumption in India in 2016 when Jio was launched. It has risen to 750 crore GB and of which, 400 crore GB is on Jio network.

"The fundamental thing for digital life is 100 per cent connectivity. There need data driven analysis, depth of automation, understanding the devices and interconnecting for running the networks. Highly sophisticated algorithms running behind the curtains to make sure that the digital networks run smoothly," he said. The DNA-device, network and application-of the telecom players will change to meet growing demand of the digital world, he added.