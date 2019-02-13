MindRush 2019: Not taking decisions is worse than taking bad ones, says Nitn Gadkari

Highlight37:Business Today's Best CEO in Pharma & Healthcare is V C Nannapaneni, Natco Pharma#

Highlight36:Business Today's Best CEO in Metals is Sajjan Jindal, JSW Steel#

Highlight35:Business Today's Best CEO in Financial Services is Rajeev Jain, Bajaj Finance#

Highlight34:Business Today's Best CEO in FMCG is Varun Berry, Britannia Industries#

Highlight33:Business Today's Best CEO in Cement is H M Bangur, Shree Cement#

Highlight32:Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes to the stage to honour successful CEOs from various sectors#

Highlight31:"Take decisions because not taking decisions is worst than taking bad ones," says Nitin Gadkari#

Highlight30:Team is more important than technology and resources; a competent CEO will face problems if he doesn't have a good team and turnover increases, says Nitin Gadkari#

Highlight29:Automation is critical. If you don't do it, you would lose the game, says Rajeev Shorey, Principal Scientist, TCS Innovation Labs and Adjunct Faculty, IIT Delhi#

Highlight28: Operate is going to become as much important as innovate, says Lula Mohanty#

Highlight27: Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, Global Business Services, IBM India/ South Asia talks about the fundamentals for the future of IT Services#

Highlight26:CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO at Tech Mahindra urges organisations not to get paranoid about technological changes but be decisive#

Highlight25: Wars of the future are going to be cyber, says Janmejaya Sinha#

Highlight24:Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman (India) at Boston Consulting Group says your only privacy is somebody else's disinterest#

Highlight23:We were at the right place at the right time. People were chasing us and saying take our money, says Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of UDAN#

Highlight22:You will need more capital than you think you need, says Sandeep Aggarwal on startups#

Highlight21: Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO at Droom says as an entrepreneur, one should be ready to face rejection of his proposals#

Highlight20: Entrepreneurship is a state of mind, says Neha Kant, Co-Founder and Director at Clovia#

Highlight19: The reason we stay in our comfort zone is because we are afraid we would stand out, says David Wood, coach and trainer on enhancing productivity#

Highlight18:'Thali' is only growing; the size is so big that we can all eat, says Furlenco CEO Ajith Karimpana on competition#

Highlight17:How do you keep on improving customer experience in every way possible is going to be important going ahead, says Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and CEO at MakeMytrip#

Highlight16:Offline and online would complement each other and that's how journey will evolve, says Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and CEO at MakeMytrip#

Highlight15:For online and offline to exist together, the important point is to have the single view of the customers, says Devendra Chawla, MD at Spencers Retail#

Highlight14:With the new phase coming in with smartphones, there is a need to transform ourselves, says Peter Betzel, India CEO#

Highlight13:Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder & CEO, Furlenco says online is going to be a competition for retail stores#

Highlight12:John F Kennedy observed leadership and learning are indispensable to each other, said Chengappa#

Highlight11:A leader must not only take action but the public or the people that work for him must be seen doing so, said Chengappa in his Welcome Speech#

Highlight10:Making loads of money for you and your company cannot be the prime motivator for the leadership#

Highlight9:The twists and turns of globalisation and the return of economic nationalism are few of the big trends that have radically changed the way we do business and also our personal lives, said Chengappa#

Highlight8:Leaders are expected to be lions in their own domains, said Chengappa#

Highlight7:Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today Group in his welcome speech said leaders today step back and share credit with their team and promote others. We have gathered here to learn from the best#

Highlight6:The Business Today MindRush was introduced in 2013. MindRush is a platform for the leaders of tomorrow to hone their management thinking, business strategies, and spiritual and emotional happiness to make for a happy and successful leadership of tomorrow's corporate India#

Highlight5:MasterClasses by international domain experts to give the audiences an in-depth understanding on the new trends and best practices shaping in the global business milieu#

Highlight4:The business conclave is a master class on the future of business and brings together a galaxy of international thought leaders and Indian industry captains to hone their management thinking and business strategies#

Highlight3:This year, MindRush will host speakers such as Mike Walsh, Patu Keswani, Peter Betzel, Rajesh Magow, Devendra Chawla, Kovid Kapoor, Bhaskar Bhat, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Sanjeev Sanyal and Nitin Gadkari#

Highlight2:MindRush 2019 will help in forming the industry agenda and engage political, business, academic and opinion makers to collaborate on finding solutions to identify economic and industry challenges faced by business#

Highlight1:MindRush 2019 is themed around rebrain or rot#