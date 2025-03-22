Anu Aga On Leadership, Governance & Social Impact | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, Anu Aga, Former Chairperson, Thermax, shares her incredible journey from the corporate boardroom to making a lasting social impact in a thought-provoking session titled ‘Boardroom to Impact: A Leader’s Journey’. A stalwart in business leadership, corporate governance, and philanthropy, Anu Aga reflects on the evolving role of business leaders in driving societal change, balancing profit with purpose in today’s corporate world and why strong governance is key to sustainable growth. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, ‘Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,’ this session highlights how leaders can move beyond boardroom decisions to create meaningful impact in business and society. What defines responsible leadership in today’s dynamic business environment? How can corporate governance be a driver of both business success and social good? What lessons can future leaders learn from her journey? Don’t miss this inspiring session on leadership, resilience, and making a difference.