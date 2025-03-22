Aroon Purie’s Vision for India’s Growth Amid Global Disruptions | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, delivers a powerful special address on ‘Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth’. As an accomplished entrepreneur himself, Mr Purie provides insights into a world facing unprecedented economic shifts, geopolitical uncertainties, and rapid technological advancements. He also talks about the measures and continued reforms needed to keep the engine of the Indian economy in shape. In this compelling address, he reflects on how businesses can adapt to volatility and turn challenges into opportunities, India’s rising influence in the global economy and the intersection of policy, innovation, and leadership in a disruptive world. As the flagship annual event of Business Today, BT MindRush 2025 brings together India’s top business minds, policymakers, and thought leaders to decode the future of business and economy. Don’t miss this thought-provoking address from one of India’s most respected media visionaries.