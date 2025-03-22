scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MINDRUSH
Beyond The Bull & Bear: Ashish Chauhan Exclusive | BT Mindrush

Feedback

Beyond The Bull & Bear: Ashish Chauhan Exclusive | BT Mindrush

 

At Business Today Mindrush 2025, Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE India, explores the future of money, markets, and investments in a high-stakes session titled ‘Beyond the Bull and Bear: The Future of Money’. In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Chauhan dives into India’s financial evolution, AI-driven trading, the impact of digital currencies, and global market disruptions. As economies navigate uncertainty, he shares key strategies for thriving in a volatile world. This session is part of BT Mindrush’s overarching theme, ‘Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,’ which brings together India’s top business minds to decode challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world. How will AI and digital assets reshape markets? Can India lead the next wave of financial transformation? What investment strategies work best in uncertain times? Get expert insights on navigating volatility and seizing new opportunities.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement