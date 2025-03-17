BT Mindrush: Elevating Leadership And Innovation In Indian Business

Over the years, Business Today Mindrush, the annual flagship business event of the India Today Group has established itself as one of India’s most important thought-exchange platform for the leaders of tomorrow to exchange ideas, business strategies, and successful leadership traits in times of dynamic change. BT Mindrush & Best CEOs Awards ceremony witnesses some of the country’s topmost business executives, entrepreneurs, thinkers, and experts come together to exchange thoughts and insights on changing paradigms in business and the economy. At this event, we also felicitate the winners of BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs Survey, an annual compendium of top business leaders from India Inc., carefully picked by a high-profile jury comprising the best in the business. With plenty of networking opportunities and chances to meet with industry peers, this conference is the place to be for anyone who’s looking to stay ahead of the curve and celebrate the exemplary spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence that defines India.​