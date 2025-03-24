BT Mindrush Exclusive: SEBI Chairman’s Pushes ‘Certainty In Tax Structures’

SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey has signalled that taxation policies for the capital markets are unlikely to be changed while underlining that there is certainty on taxation at present. Speaking at Business Today’s flagship event BT Mindrush 2025, he said, “If some certainties have already come in terms of taxation, let's not unsettle it. I think the point is we have to live with what the taxation is, which, I think is a reasonable one on the capital market side, and move with it.” He underlined that taxation has been rationalised, and “I think we have to live with that taxation”. The MSCI US dollar returns over the last five years is at over 11% for India while it is about 2% CAGR for emerging markets and -2% for developed markets, Pandey pointed out, highlighting that India has delivered robust US dollar returns for foreign portfolio investments (FPIs). He also highlighted that the Indian economy continues to do well delivering over 6% growth and is the fastest growing large economy, irrespective of economic uncertainties due to geo fragmentation or tariff issues. “Fundamentally, the markets will have to track the performance,” the SEBI Chief asserted.