Dr Devi Shetty On Revolutionising Healthcare | BT MindRush 2025

An unmissable session with the legendary Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health at Business Today MindRush 2025. The healthcare visionary shares his insights on how innovation is transforming India’s healthcare landscape in an inspiring session titled ‘Innovating In India’. In conversation with Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor, Business Today TV, Dr Shetty discusses India’s healthcare challenges, the role of technology in medical advancements, and the future of affordable, accessible healthcare for all. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s broader theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,” this session highlights how India is leading the way in medical innovation, from AI-driven diagnostics to cost-effective healthcare models. How is technology reshaping India’s healthcare system? What innovations will make quality healthcare more affordable? Can India become the global hub for medical excellence? Don’t miss this exclusive session with one of India’s most respected healthcare pioneers.