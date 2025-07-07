Exclusive Chat With SEBI Chief In March 2025 | Warning Of Deeper Issues In Derivatives Market

Watch this exclusive interview with SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey in March 2025 at the Business Today MindRush event. The regulator, which is now in news after cracking down on Jane Street for its derivatives trading, had then spoken about concerning findings regarding retail investors in the futures and options (F&O) market. According to studies by the market regulator, a significant 90% of retail investors were losing money in F&O trading. The SEBI Chairman had also emphasised the imbalance within the derivatives market, pointing out that it seems skewed in favour of institutional players. He had stated, "It cannot be a one-way street. It cannot be that only the very large organised players must always be making money and the retailers must always be losing money." In his conversation with Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, he had called for reforms to address these disparities, stressing the importance of informed investors and systemic improvements.