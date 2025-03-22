scorecardresearch
Harsh Mariwala: From Challenger To Champion | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, legendary entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., shares his inspiring journey of resilience, innovation, and leadership in an exclusive session titled ‘Challenger to Champion: Lessons in Grit, Gumption, and Growth’. In conversation with Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today, Mariwala delves into how he built Marico into a household name, navigated industry disruptions, and transformed challenges into opportunities. From overcoming market volatility to staying ahead in a competitive business landscape, this session is packed with valuable lessons for leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. This discussion is part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth.” What does it take to turn a challenger brand into an industry leader? How can businesses stay agile and innovative in uncertain times? What are the key leadership traits for long-term success? Don’t miss this masterclass in entrepreneurship and business strategy from one of India’s most respected corporate leaders.

