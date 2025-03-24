Jaishankar On India-US Trade Talks & Tech Access | BT India’s Best CEOs Awards

At the Business Today flagship event BT Mindrush, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered rare insights into India’s global trade strategy and economic diplomacy, particularly with Trump’s America. With reciprocal U.S. tariffs looming from April 2, Jaishankar emphasized India's need to secure access to critical technologies while negotiating a mutually beneficial trade deal. He reinforced the Modi government’s ‘India First’ approach, even as Trump demands tariff reductions despite warm ties with PM Modi. Key highlights from his address include his take on India’s global trade ambitions, India’s push for cutting-edge tech access, PM Modi’s response to Trump’s tariff demands and the delicate balance of give-and-take diplomacy. With global uncertainties rising, India's economic strategy is evolving. Will New Delhi and Washington find common ground?