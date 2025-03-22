scorecardresearch
Kumar Mangalam Birla On Scaling Indian Businesses Globally | BT MindRush 2025

Feedback

At Business Today MindRush 2025, visionary business leader Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, shares his insights on expanding Indian enterprises onto the global stage in his keynote address titled ‘Building India’s Next Global Conglomerate’. The tycoon, who has been adjudged the ‘Business Icon of the Year’ at the BT India’s Best CEOs awards, discusses India’s corporate transformation in a rapidly evolving global economy, the role of innovation, M&As, and digital transformation in business expansion, how Indian conglomerates can compete with the world’s biggest players. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, ‘Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,’ this session highlights the strategies that will define India’s next wave of industrial leadership. What will it take for Indian companies to dominate global markets? How can businesses balance risk, resilience, and returns in uncertain times? What leadership traits define a world-class business empire? Don’t miss this exclusive conversation with one of India’s top corporate icons.

