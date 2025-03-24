Kumar Mangalam Birla Wins ‘Business Icon Of The Year’ | BT India’s Best CEOs Awards

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been named ‘Business Icon of the Year’ at the Business Today India’s Best CEOs Awards. Recognized for his transformative leadership, Birla continues to steer the Aditya Birla Group into new industries, including EV mobility, renewable energy, semiconductors, and high-end electronics. Just days before receiving this prestigious honour, Birla announced a massive ₹45,000 crore investment to expand Hindalco’s aluminium and copper businesses, reinforcing his commitment to India's industrial future. At BT Mindrush 2024, Birla shared five key principles for building a global conglomerate, emphasizing sanity over vanity, integration with mutual respect, and global learning. His vision aligns with India’s growth ambitions, as echoed by India Today Group Chairman Aroon Purie and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was awarded the Impact Icon of the Year. Catch all the highlights from the BT India’s Best CEOs Awards, where 16 top business leaders were celebrated for their exceptional leadership.