Master Mind Management With Swami Gaur Gopal Das At BT Mindrush

At Business Today MindRush 2025, renowned Personal Coach, Monk, Author, Lifestyle & Motivational Strategist Swami Gaur Gopal Das takes the stage for an inspiring session on ‘The Art & Science of Mind Management’. In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor & Anchor, Business Today TV, he shares insights on balancing ambition with inner peace, handling stress in high-performance environments, and developing a leadership mindset rooted in mindfulness and purpose. The session is part of BT’s flagship annual event, coinciding with the prestigious India’s Best CEOs award ceremony, where top business minds gather to redefine leadership and success. How can leaders train their minds for peak performance? Why is emotional intelligence the key to lasting success? What ancient wisdom can guide modern professionals?