Business Today
Motilal Oswal And The Art Of Wealth Creation | BT MindRush 2025

Motilal Oswal And The Art Of Wealth Creation | BT MindRush 2025

 

At Business Today MindRush 2025, legendary investor and stock market icon Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO, MOFSL, shares his expertise on navigating risk, building resilience, and maximizing returns in an exclusive session titled ‘Risk, Resilience, Returns: The Art of Wealth Creation’. In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Oswal offers deep insights into market trends, investment strategies, and the future of wealth creation in a volatile global economy. From equities to emerging sectors, risk management to long-term value investing, this session is a must-watch for investors, entrepreneurs, and finance professionals. This session is part of BT MindRush 2025’s larger theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth.” Where are the biggest investment opportunities in 2025? How can investors build wealth despite market uncertainties? What are the key principles of long-term financial success? Don’t miss these valuable insights from one of India’s top market minds.

