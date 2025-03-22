scorecardresearch
Nitin Gadkari On Infrastructure, Economy & India's Growth | BT MindRush 2025

Nitin Gadkari On Infrastructure, Economy & India's Growth | BT MindRush 2025

 

At Business Today MindRush 2025, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shares his vision for India’s infrastructure revolution, economic growth, and the role of innovation in nation-building in a session titled ‘India Means Business’. In conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today, and Sahil Joshi, Managing Editor, Aaj Tak Mumbai Bureau & Mumbai Tak, Gadkari discusses India’s ambitious infrastructure push and its impact on economic growth, sustainable and technology-driven solutions for the transport sector and how business and governance can work together for national progress. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,” this session explores how India is positioning itself as a global economic powerhouse despite global uncertainties. How will India’s infrastructure boom drive business opportunities? What policy reforms are shaping the future of transport and mobility? How can public-private partnerships accelerate economic transformation? Watch this power-packed discussion on business, policy, and innovation.

