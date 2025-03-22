S Jaishankar On India’s Global Strategy Amid Uncertainties | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shares his insights on navigating global uncertainties, economic diplomacy, and India’s strategic positioning on the world stage in a session titled “Diplomacy in the Age of Disruptions’. In conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today, Jaishankar addresses India’s evolving foreign policy in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, the challenges and uncertainties arising out of the Trump tariffs, and how India is securing its own interests amid global crises and power shifts. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,” this session explores how India is turning geopolitical and economic disruptions into opportunities for growth and leadership. Watch this exclusive session on India’s diplomatic strategy and economic influence.