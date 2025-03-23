scorecardresearch
Sanjeev Krishan On Reinventing Business For The Future | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, takes the stage to discuss why reinvention is the key to thriving in an era of disruption in a powerful session titled ‘Time for Reinvention’. As businesses navigate technological shifts, evolving consumer expectations, and global uncertainties, Krishan shares insights on the need for agility and transformation in corporate strategy, how businesses can future-proof themselves through innovation and the role of leadership in driving meaningful change. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,” this session explores how leaders can embrace reinvention to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Don’t miss this exclusive session on leadership, resilience, and transformation.

