SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey On Markets & Regulation | BT MindRush 2025

At Business Today MindRush 2025, newly appointed SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes center stage to discuss India’s capital markets, regulatory landscape, and the balance between risk, rewards, and resilience in a high-impact session titled ‘Capital Markets: Risk, Rewards, Resilience”. In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, the veteran policymaker shares his vision for SEBI’s role in market stability, investor confidence, and governance reforms. Having previously served as Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Pandey played a key role in strategic disinvestments, PSU reforms, and financial policy-making. As part of BT MindRush 2025’s overarching theme, “Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,” this session provides exclusive insights into India’s financial future. How will SEBI navigate volatility in global and domestic markets? What further reforms are in store for India’s capital markets? How can investors manage risks while maximizing returns? Watch this exclusive conversation with India’s top market regulator for key takeaways on policy, investments, and financial growth.